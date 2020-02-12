weather

AccuWeather: Chilly Through The Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high today hit a seasonable 49 degrees. But, gusty winds made it feel cooler at times. The winds strengthen Friday.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, brisk and cold. The low drops to 26, with wind chills in the teens.

FRIDAY: It will feel like the teens when you head out to work or school in the morning. Winds will gust over 30mph, making for a blustery day. We'll see bright sunshine but a high of just 41 will make it feel like it's in the 20s most of the day.

SATURDAY: It stays brisk and cold for the start of the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn a cooler high around 39.

SUNDAY: Winds relax a bit. We're mostly sunny and still cool. The high hits 41.

MONDAY: Milder air returns. Our prolonged dry spell continues. Look for partly sunny skies with an improved high of 47.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still dry. Our high improves to 58, the warmest so far this year. Some areas could even touch 60!

WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer, with a high of 64 and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower is possible at night, mainly north and west.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and mild, with the chance of some showers. The high hits 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort
Shooting leaves 2 injured at Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby: Police
Traditional 2021 Penn Relays canceled due to COVID pandemic
Victim struck, dragged 300 feet in Philadelphia fatal hit-and-run: Police
Reflecting back on one year of COVID-19 in New Jersey
Raw meat, metal: Lawmaker says 'tainted' food harming NJ National Guard
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Show More
2 arrested in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Ocean City amusement park to reopen after boardwalk fire
Investigation underway at Villanova after multiple sex assaults reported on campus
Lidl raising starting salary to $15/hr for Philly area workers
More TOP STORIES News