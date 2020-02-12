PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high today hit a seasonable 49 degrees. But, gusty winds made it feel cooler at times. The winds strengthen Friday.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies, brisk and cold. The low drops to 26, with wind chills in the teens.
FRIDAY: It will feel like the teens when you head out to work or school in the morning. Winds will gust over 30mph, making for a blustery day. We'll see bright sunshine but a high of just 41 will make it feel like it's in the 20s most of the day.
SATURDAY: It stays brisk and cold for the start of the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn a cooler high around 39.
SUNDAY: Winds relax a bit. We're mostly sunny and still cool. The high hits 41.
MONDAY: Milder air returns. Our prolonged dry spell continues. Look for partly sunny skies with an improved high of 47.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still dry. Our high improves to 58, the warmest so far this year. Some areas could even touch 60!
WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer, with a high of 64 and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower is possible at night, mainly north and west.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and mild, with the chance of some showers. The high hits 62.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Chilly Through The Weekend
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News