AccuWeather: Chilly Today and Colder Tomorrow

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TUESDAY: This is a partly cloudy, blustery day with a high of 49 and wind chills in the 30s and 40s. A sprinkle or flurry is possible, especially north and west of the city.

WEDNESDAY: We bottom out with our temperatures at midweek. Look for plenty of sunshine, but a high of only 43. It will be brisk and cold with wind chills in the 20s and 30's as we move through the day.

THURSDAY: Sun will mix with patchy clouds. After a cold start, we'll improve to a high of 51.

FRIDAY: The milder trend continues! Look for partly sunny skies and a more comfortable afternoon high of 62.

SATURDAY: We're in for a nice, autumn weekend. It begins with partly sunny skies and a high of 65.

SUNDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a high of 66, well above average.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is another mild 64. A shower is possible at night.

