PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TUESDAY: This is a partly cloudy, blustery day with a high of 49 and wind chills in the 30s and 40s. A sprinkle or flurry is possible, especially north and west of the city.
WEDNESDAY: We bottom out with our temperatures at midweek. Look for plenty of sunshine, but a high of only 43. It will be brisk and cold with wind chills in the 20s and 30's as we move through the day.
THURSDAY: Sun will mix with patchy clouds. After a cold start, we'll improve to a high of 51.
FRIDAY: The milder trend continues! Look for partly sunny skies and a more comfortable afternoon high of 62.
SATURDAY: We're in for a nice, autumn weekend. It begins with partly sunny skies and a high of 65.
SUNDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a high of 66, well above average.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is another mild 64. A shower is possible at night.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Chilly Today and Colder Tomorrow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More