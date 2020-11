AccuWeather: Chilly Today and Colder Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TUESDAY: This is a partly cloudy, blustery day with a high of 49 and wind chills in the 30s and 40s. A sprinkle or flurry is possible, especially north and west of the city.WEDNESDAY: We bottom out with our temperatures at midweek. Look for plenty of sunshine, but a high of only 43. It will be brisk and cold with wind chills in the 20s and 30's as we move through the day.THURSDAY: Sun will mix with patchy clouds. After a cold start, we'll improve to a high of 51.FRIDAY: The milder trend continues! Look for partly sunny skies and a more comfortable afternoon high of 62.SATURDAY: We're in for a nice, autumn weekend. It begins with partly sunny skies and a high of 65.SUNDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a high of 66, well above average.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is another mild 64. A shower is possible at night.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app