AccuWeather: Chilly today and Friday, colder this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have sunshine mixing with occasional clouds today. It's breezy and chilly, but not as windy as yesterday. The high is 45 with wind chills in the upper 30s through most of the afternoon.
TONIGHT: We'll have clear to partly cloudy skies, a bit less wind and overnight lows that are still cold, but not nearly as harsh as recent overnights. We're going for a low of 33 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the upper 20s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected in the morning with a few more clouds arriving later in the day. The high hits 44. It will still be somewhat breezy.
SATURDAY: Colder air sweeps back into the region for the weekend with morning sunshine giving way to more clouds in the afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s. The afternoon high is 34 with a blustery wind making it feel more like the low 20s.
SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, cold day with sunrise temperatures in the teens and low 20s and an afternoon high of just 36.
MONDAY: It remains cold with a high of 36. An approaching system will dish clouds back into the region with a wintry mix possible in the midday and evening.
TUESDAY: This is a mainly cloudy day with a mix of rain, ice and snow possible, mainly in the morning, with much of the region looking at rain and areas to the north seeing some mixing. This is obviously a long way off and lots can change, but Monday into Tuesday morning is a time period to watch. The high hits 37.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cold high of 38. It will be brisk.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a rain or snow shower possible in the afternoon. The high is still cold: 36.
