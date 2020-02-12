weather

AccuWeather: Chilly today, but big warm-up starts tomorrow

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: After a cold start to the day with temperatures just in the teens and low twenties, we'll rebound to 47 this afternoon, just a few degrees below average. We'll have sunny skies and a light, cool breeze out of the northwest.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and a more southerly flow delivers milder air into the region. The afternoon high jumps all the way up to a more comfortable 62.

WEDNESDAY: We'll keep mostly sunny skies and pleasantly warm high of 65.

THURSDAY: We have intervals of sun and clouds. If we get enough of that mid-March sunshine, we have a shot at a high of 70. This would be the first high of 70 or greater since November 11th! A shower is possible, but probably not until the overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower here and there at times, but by no means is this a wash-out. High 68.

SATURDAY: A linger shower is possible during the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cooler. High 54.

SUNDAY: We'll see clouds and some sun and we can't rule out a shower. It turns cooler with a high of 47.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Federal courthouse in Center City evacuated after threat
Tractor-trailer overturns, spills load on Ben Franklin Bridge
2 children pulled from burning home in Paulsboro have died
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Show More
Some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philly students return to in-person learning
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
3 killed in Upper Saucon Twp. crash have ties to DeSales University
Flyers fans return to Wells Fargo Center
More TOP STORIES News