Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly Today, Rain and Drizzle Overnight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Freeze Warning across most of the region expires at 9 a.m.. The same goes for a Frost Advisory in areas near I-95.

A sunny, cold start is giving way to a mainly cloudy, chilly afternoon today with a high of just 51. Some rain and drizzle arrives in northern areas like the Lehigh Valley later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick. Light rain and drizzle drifts south through the entire region overnight. The low is not as cold: 45.

SATURDAY: The morning is damp with additional rain and drizzle, but we dry out before lunch time and some sunny breaks are possible later in the day. It's still chilly with a high of just 56.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but the high improves to 66 and it doesn't look we get any rain until late at night.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in place with a passing shower possible and a brush of steadier rain south and east of Philadelphia, mainly in the morning. Some sunny breaks are possible later in the day. The high hits 60.

TUESDAY: Sunshine mixes with increasing clouds. It's breezy and mild with a high of 67. A late day or evening shower is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high cools to 61, but it's a pretty nice day overall.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and more possible showers, especially during the afternoon and a seasonable high around 63.

FRIDAY: Look for cloudy skies and rain possible. The high is 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in burning car at N.J. auto dealership
Delco workers sleeping at job to help health care workers
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
3 injured, possibly 4, in Strawberry Mansion shootout
Shootings, homicides have doubled in Philly's 22nd district
Northeast restaurant owner donates over 2,000 meals amid COVID-19
Hometown hero saves family of three from raging house fire
Show More
Man smashes drive-thru window of Philly restaurant
Die-hard Eagles fan battling COVID-19
Eagles' Kelce retires from arm wrestling, not NFL
Berks County fire near church damages homes
Temple University Hospital needs help identifying patient
More TOP STORIES News