PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Freeze Warning across most of the region expires at 9 a.m.. The same goes for a Frost Advisory in areas near I-95.
A sunny, cold start is giving way to a mainly cloudy, chilly afternoon today with a high of just 51. Some rain and drizzle arrives in northern areas like the Lehigh Valley later this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick. Light rain and drizzle drifts south through the entire region overnight. The low is not as cold: 45.
SATURDAY: The morning is damp with additional rain and drizzle, but we dry out before lunch time and some sunny breaks are possible later in the day. It's still chilly with a high of just 56.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but the high improves to 66 and it doesn't look we get any rain until late at night.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in place with a passing shower possible and a brush of steadier rain south and east of Philadelphia, mainly in the morning. Some sunny breaks are possible later in the day. The high hits 60.
TUESDAY: Sunshine mixes with increasing clouds. It's breezy and mild with a high of 67. A late day or evening shower is possible.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high cools to 61, but it's a pretty nice day overall.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and more possible showers, especially during the afternoon and a seasonable high around 63.
FRIDAY: Look for cloudy skies and rain possible. The high is 66.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Chilly Today, Rain and Drizzle Overnight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More