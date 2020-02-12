weather

AccuWeather: Chilly Today Then Turning Milder

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds will thicken through the day so it's rather cloudy this afternoon. We have a seasonably chilly day today with a high of 41.

TUESDAY: Early clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon and temperatures reach 44.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure brings bright conditions by midweek. We'll see mostly sunny skies and a milder high of 47.

THURSDAY: It stays mostly sunny, breezy and mild with a high of 48.

FRIDAY: Ahead of the next cold front we get a southwesterly flow and temperatures rise about ten degrees above average. Clouds increase and it turns breezy during the afternoon. Some rain or snow showers are possible at night. High 50.

SATURDAY: After a rain or snow shower, it turns partly sunny with a more seasonable high of 43.

SUNDAY: High pressure brings back the sunshine, but also the coldest temps of the week. It's mostly sunny with a high of just 39.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi gives VP ultimatum to impeach Trump
Detective under investigation after allegedly attending Trump rally in DC
Man shot in head while driving in Philadelphia: Police
Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
Here's what debit cards for second stimulus payment will look like
White woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher due in court
Doug Pederson's status as Eagles head coach may be in jeopardy
Show More
More vaccine, testing sites opening as COVID numbers climb
PGA strips major championship from Trump's NJ golf course
2 GOP senators, including Toomey, call for Trump's resignation
Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpot tops $1 billion
Crash leaves 1 dead in South Jersey
More TOP STORIES News