AccuWeather: Chilly Today Then Turning Milder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds will thicken through the day so it's rather cloudy this afternoon. We have a seasonably chilly day today with a high of 41.
TUESDAY: Early clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon and temperatures reach 44.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure brings bright conditions by midweek. We'll see mostly sunny skies and a milder high of 47.
THURSDAY: It stays mostly sunny, breezy and mild with a high of 48.
FRIDAY: Ahead of the next cold front we get a southwesterly flow and temperatures rise about ten degrees above average. Clouds increase and it turns breezy during the afternoon. Some rain or snow showers are possible at night. High 50.
SATURDAY: After a rain or snow shower, it turns partly sunny with a more seasonable high of 43.
SUNDAY: High pressure brings back the sunshine, but also the coldest temps of the week. It's mostly sunny with a high of just 39.
