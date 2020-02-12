AccuWeather: Chilly Tuesday with some showers possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another bright, sunny day. But, the high only hit 43 degrees. That's nine degrees below average and it felt close to ten degrees cooler with the gusty winds.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight with much lighter winds. The low drops to a cold 29.
TUESDAY: We're turning out cloudy with some showers at times, especially during the evening. It's still chilly with a high of 43.
WEDNESDAY (St. PATRICK'S DAY): A lingering shower can't be ruled out early, especially to the east. Overall, we expect some sunny breaks at times with a milder afternoon high of 52.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies return. It's mild, but we expect periods of rain, primarily during the afternoon and evening, so you'll need to keep your umbrella handy. The high hits 50.
FRIDAY: A leftover morning rain or snow shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be brisk and a lot cooler with a high of just 46.
SATURDAY (SPRING EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a chilly high of 50. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..
SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 57.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 60.
