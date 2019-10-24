AccuWeather: Clear And Chilly Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows 42-49.
FRIDAY: Quite mild with a mixture of sun and high clouds. High 68.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A few showers are possible late in the day and in to the evening. High 64.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Turning milder late in the day. High 69.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 71.
TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with a bit of rain late in the day and at night. High 65.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 63.
THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers are possible. High 60.
