AccuWeather: Clear And Chilly Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows 42-49.

FRIDAY: Quite mild with a mixture of sun and high clouds. High 68.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A few showers are possible late in the day and in to the evening. High 64.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Turning milder late in the day. High 69.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 71.

TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with a bit of rain late in the day and at night. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 63.

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers are possible. High 60.

