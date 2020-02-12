Weather

AccuWeather: Clear and chilly tonight, lighter winds

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. Winds die down, but it's very chilly with a low of just 47 in Philadelphia and some suburbs flirting with the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: We have a very chilly start with most areas in the 40s at dawn, but as high pressure shifts off the coast to our south, a nice southerly flow will kick in and that gives us a milder, more comfortable afternoon high of 70. Winds will also be light.

SATURDAY: We continue to pump in air from the west-southwest and that means an even warmer afternoon. We're looking at partly sunny skies and a high up to 78. A build-up of cirrus clouds is possible during the afternoon as the remnants of Delta lift northeastward toward our region. It may also feel a bit humid.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: By Sunday, the clouds are thickening and rain is likely to develop by late in the day. Rain then continues into and through Monday at varying rates giving our region a good soaking of 1" to 2". We're not expecting any flooding, but a beneficial rain spread out over a long duration. The highs on Sunday is 73. Monday will only get to about 68 with rain around for much of the day.

TUESDAY: Clouds may hang tough and some additional rain can't be ruled out, at least for part of the day. The high rebounds to 70.

WEDNESDAY: Finally, the rain departs and we end up with a nice, partly sunny October afternoon with a high of 72.

THURSDAY: Clouds return. Some showers and a thunderstorm are possible. The high is 72.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 'Deranged' man killed woman in carjacking during deadly rampage
Police ID child remains found in Delaware, 2 in custody
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Chester Co. judge accused of using donations for gambling
Biden to attend ABC News town hall after Trump backs out of debate
Pelosi 'at the table' even after Trump scrapped stimulus talks
COVID-19 cases spike in NJ; official warns of 'second wave'
Show More
Nurse robbed at gunpoint in Frankford, 2 men sought
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Police identify man found shot to death outside Willingboro home
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
More TOP STORIES News