AccuWeather: Clear and chilly tonight, lighter winds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. Winds die down, but it's very chilly with a low of just 47 in Philadelphia and some suburbs flirting with the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: We have a very chilly start with most areas in the 40s at dawn, but as high pressure shifts off the coast to our south, a nice southerly flow will kick in and that gives us a milder, more comfortable afternoon high of 70. Winds will also be light.
SATURDAY: We continue to pump in air from the west-southwest and that means an even warmer afternoon. We're looking at partly sunny skies and a high up to 78. A build-up of cirrus clouds is possible during the afternoon as the remnants of Delta lift northeastward toward our region. It may also feel a bit humid.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY: By Sunday, the clouds are thickening and rain is likely to develop by late in the day. Rain then continues into and through Monday at varying rates giving our region a good soaking of 1" to 2". We're not expecting any flooding, but a beneficial rain spread out over a long duration. The highs on Sunday is 73. Monday will only get to about 68 with rain around for much of the day.
TUESDAY: Clouds may hang tough and some additional rain can't be ruled out, at least for part of the day. The high rebounds to 70.
WEDNESDAY: Finally, the rain departs and we end up with a nice, partly sunny October afternoon with a high of 72.
THURSDAY: Clouds return. Some showers and a thunderstorm are possible. The high is 72.
