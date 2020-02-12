AccuWeather: Clear And Cold Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows 29-37.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice! High 55.
MONDAY: A stormy day! Expect periods of heavy rain (localized flash flooding) along with strong, gusty winds. A thunderstorm is also possible, especially for areas east of the city. Wind gusts 40-50 mph inland with 60+ mph gusts developing down at the shore. High 64.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. An isolated shower is possible throughout the day. High 48.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 46.
THURSDAY: Seasonably cool with a mixture of sun and clouds. High 50.
FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Showers arriving at night. High 51.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain is possible during the afternoon. High 51.
