AccuWeather: Clear And Cool Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows 54-59.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 90. Heat Index 92.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day. High 90. Heat Index 93. Autumn arrives at 3:50 am.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice. High 79.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 83.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 82.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
