AccuWeather: Clear And Cool Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows 54-59.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 87.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 90. Heat Index 92.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day. High 90. Heat Index 93. Autumn arrives at 3:50 am.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice. High 79.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 83.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News