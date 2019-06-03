AccuWeather: Clear, Calm and Cool Night, More Sunshine Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a difference a day makes! After warm, humid and stormy conditions Sunday, bright sunshine and low humidity moved in today. The high in Philadelphia hit a comfortably cool 73, that's six degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Winds diminish and, with clear skies, temperatures drop well below average. The low hits 53 in Philadelphia and dip into the mid 40s in many suburbs.
TUESDAY: It's nice and bright with less wind and a comfortably cool high of 73.
WEDNESDAY: It starts to turn more humid and warmer with partly sunny skies. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.
THURSDAY: It stays warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.
FRIDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies. It's warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 80.
SATURDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds and we'll watch for a shower or thunderstorm. High 80.
SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, watching some showers to the south. High 80.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 82.
