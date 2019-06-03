Weather

AccuWeather: Clear, Calm and Cool Night, More Sunshine Tuesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a difference a day makes! After warm, humid and stormy conditions Sunday, bright sunshine and low humidity moved in today. The high in Philadelphia hit a comfortably cool 73, that's six degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Winds diminish and, with clear skies, temperatures drop well below average. The low hits 53 in Philadelphia and dip into the mid 40s in many suburbs.

TUESDAY: It's nice and bright with less wind and a comfortably cool high of 73.

WEDNESDAY: It starts to turn more humid and warmer with partly sunny skies. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

THURSDAY: It stays warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.

FRIDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies. It's warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 80.

SATURDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds and we'll watch for a shower or thunderstorm. High 80.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, watching some showers to the south. High 80.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Numerous Philadelphia police officers under investigation for racist, violent Facebook posts
Bear sighting creates a stir in Bethlehem neighborhood
Several murals along Manayunk trail hit with graffiti
Name released of Philly firefighter who died at NJ triathlon
3 homes condemned after storm blows through Croydon, Pa.
Administrative leave for Phillies' Herrera extended 2 weeks
Man stabbed on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
Show More
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
Officer saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake
Phil Martelli joins Howard's Michigan staff
Uber driver finds college student drunk, passed out in middle of road
Memorial grows as Maleah Davis' death impacts Houston
More TOP STORIES News