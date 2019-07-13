AccuWeather: Clear, Warm Night

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Lows 69-73.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly humid. High 91.

MONDAY: Pick of the week! Mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. High 86.

TUESDAY: Some sun, hot and more humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 93.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 94. Heat Index 98.

THURSDAY: Some Sun, hot and humid. A late day thunderstorm is possible. High 90. Heat Index 97.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 94. Heat Index 98.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High 91.

