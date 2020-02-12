Weather

AccuWeather: Clearing Overnight, Sunny Breaks Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 45-50.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. A passing shower is possible south of the city. High 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. The steady rains will fall over the Delmarva as a storm passes by to our south. High 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, limited sun. High 63.

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, mild. High 62.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 58

