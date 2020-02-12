AccuWeather: Clearing Overnight, Sunny Breaks Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 45-50.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 66.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. A passing shower is possible south of the city. High 52.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. The steady rains will fall over the Delmarva as a storm passes by to our south. High 53.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 61.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, limited sun. High 63.
SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, mild. High 62.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 58
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News