AccuWeather: Clearing Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still breezy. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid-40s.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 64.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 74.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning breezy and very warm. High 85.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a couple of showers. High 80.FRIDAY: Clouds, limited sun. It will be breezy with a few showers and a thunderstorm. High 71.SATURDAY: A stray shower is possible during the morning, otherwise, expect partly sunny skies. High 67.SUNDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 69.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app