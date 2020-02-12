weather

AccuWeather: Clearing Overnight

David Murphy with AccuWeather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still breezy. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid-40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 64.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 74.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning breezy and very warm. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a couple of showers. High 80.

FRIDAY: Clouds, limited sun. It will be breezy with a few showers and a thunderstorm. High 71.

SATURDAY: A stray shower is possible during the morning, otherwise, expect partly sunny skies. High 67.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 69.

