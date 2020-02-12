weather

AccuWeather: Clearing tonight, cold with some icy spots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies will clear, but it's still brisk and cold. The low is 25 with wind chills in the teens at times. Any untreated surfaces will be slick by morning, thanks to some daytime melting and overnight re-freezing.

Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
Meteorologist Adam Joseph explains the importance of the I-95 Corridor when forecasting a winter storm.



THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 40. It won't be quite as breezy. We'll see plenty of melting during the day with more re-freezing at night.

FRIDAY: A mix of snow, sleet and rain is possible in the morning, with an eventual change to rain. The best chance of mixed precipitation is north and west of I-95, but areas close to Philadelphia may also see some of this early on. Rain showers could linger into the afternoon. The high climbs to a milder 44.

How meteorologists forecast winter storms
6abc's Chris Sowers explains how meteorologists forecast winter storms.



SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's brisk and colder with our high dropping to 38.

SUNDAY: We're watching the coast for a possible storm, but its strength and track are uncertain. It may miss us to the south. Should it move closer, some snow and mixed precipitation would be possible, especially Sunday afternoon and night. Our high is a cold 35.

MONDAY: That Sunday storm is likely away from the coast, but a blast of arctic air chases it out to sea. As a result, we're ending up with a windy and bitterly cold day. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to a very cold 28 with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

TUESDAY: It's another bitterly cold day with with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will be in the teens in the morning with a high in the afternoon of just 27.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a slightly improved high of 33.

