AccuWeather: Cloudless Sky, Chilly Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It's another clear and chilly night with a low of 47 in Philadelphia and some outlying suburbs dipping down closer to 40.
TUESDAY: This is yet another bright day with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. The high is slightly warmer at 72. Fall officially arrives at 9:30 a.m..
WEDNESDAY: The first full day of autumn 2020 will feel a lot more like summer. Look for another sunny afternoon with a high of 79.
THURSDAY: This is more of of a partly sunny day for a change, but it's still every bit as warm with a high of 80.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a shower possible in the morning, mainly in our northern suburbs. It's still warm with another high around 80.
SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 78.
SUNDAY: A mainly cloudy second half of the weekend appears likely with some rain possible late in the day or at night. Yom Kippur begins at sundown. The high a pleasant 77.
MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with more showers possible. The high reaches 76.
