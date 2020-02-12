Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudless Sky, Chilly Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It's another clear and chilly night with a low of 47 in Philadelphia and some outlying suburbs dipping down closer to 40.

TUESDAY: This is yet another bright day with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. The high is slightly warmer at 72. Fall officially arrives at 9:30 a.m..

WEDNESDAY: The first full day of autumn 2020 will feel a lot more like summer. Look for another sunny afternoon with a high of 79.

THURSDAY: This is more of of a partly sunny day for a change, but it's still every bit as warm with a high of 80.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a shower possible in the morning, mainly in our northern suburbs. It's still warm with another high around 80.

SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 78.

SUNDAY: A mainly cloudy second half of the weekend appears likely with some rain possible late in the day or at night. Yom Kippur begins at sundown. The high a pleasant 77.

MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with more showers possible. The high reaches 76.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware fentanyl seizure was enough to kill three-quarters of state's population
Pa. school sports: Wolf vetoes bill, override attempt expected
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
NJ has had more than 200K total coronavirus cases
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Philadelphia could soon have 17 new early voting locations
Group cleans up neighborhoods in hopes of saving lives
Show More
Suspects wanted for attacks on police in Philly, NJ and Del.
Police: Man who tossed debris caused subway derailment
Southbound I-495 reopens in Delaware after crash, fuel spill
Here is a simple 'PLAN' for instantly eliminating stress
Doctor from New York dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
More TOP STORIES News