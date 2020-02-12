Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds and Rain Friday, Frost and Freeze Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! We had bright sunshine, bit of a breeze and a milder afternoon high of 66.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies. It's still breezy. The low is a cool 48.

FRIDAY: Clouds roar back and another round of light to moderate rain arrives about midway through the afternoon. The high dips to 60. The rain ends after midnight, but then cold air sweeps in. A frost or freeze is possible overnight.

SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a windy and cold note with morning temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. In the afternoon, we see partly sunny skies, but it's still windy and even though our high reaches 50, wind chills will keep things chilly. It will feel like the 30s and low 40s (more along the lines of what you'd expect to feel like in late March in our region!). A shower is possible at times, with some snow showers likely in the Poconos.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): This is a dry day with partly sunny skies, but it's still cool with a high near 61.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. We're still stuck in the same cool pattern with a high of just 61.

TUESDAY: We have a partly sunny day, breezy day with a chilly high of 59.

WEDNESDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a slightly improved high around 64.

THURSDAY: Finally, warmer air begins to nudge its way back into our region. We have abundant sunshine and a milder high of 68.

