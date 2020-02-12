AccuWeather: Clouds and Rain Today, Frost and Freeze On Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any early sun will fade behind increasing clouds and rain gradually arrives during the afternoon. The high is a cool 58.
TONIGHT: Rain continues until past midnight. Then, blustery winds develop and temperatures drop. The low is 37.
A FREEZE WATCH is in effect in our northern and western suburbs tonight into early Saturday morning. Protect any sensitive plants!
SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a windy and cold note with morning temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. In the afternoon, we see partly sunny skies, but it's still windy and chilly with a high of just 49 and wind chills mainly in the 30s. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. A shower is possible at times, with some snow showers likely in the Poconos.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): This is a dry day with partly sunny skies, but it's still blustery with gusts around 35 mph and cool with a high near 61.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. We're still stuck in the same cool pattern with another high around 61.
TUESDAY: Partial sunshine returns and we're dry, but it's still breezy and chilly. The high is only 59.
WEDNESDAY: This is another partly sunny, cool day with a high of 62.
THURSDAY: Finally, warmer air begins to nudge its way back into our region. We have a mix of clouds and sun with a milder high of 68. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we shoot up to 73 ahead of an approaching cold front. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.
