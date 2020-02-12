AccuWeather: Clouds and Spotty Showers Today, T'Storm Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with a few sunny breaks. Some spotty showers are possible, but most of the day is dry. The high ends up around 80.
TONIGHT: It's rather cloudy and gradually more humid overnight. Our low dips to 70.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer and more humid air returns. Clouds mix with sun. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely, although they're fairly spotty. Our high rises to 84.
THURSDAY: This could be a more active day, weather wise. It's still warm and humid with a high of 87. An approaching front gives us another chance of showers and thunderstorms, but some of these storms could become strong. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region at risk for scattered severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts.
FRIDAY: Any morning showers end fairly quickly and we see the return of some sun with humidity dropping off. The afternoon looks pleasant with another warm high of 87.
SATURDAY: It's a great start to the holiday weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a pleasant high of 80.
SUNDAY: This is yet another mostly sunny and comfortable day with another high of 82.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly sunny skies appear likely. A late day thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 84.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches around 82.
