AccuWeather: Clouds & Sun, Cool

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Its still cool, with a high of 59.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows 40-46.

SUNDAY: Sun, Some Clouds. Turning milder. High 65.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a spotty shower around during the afternoon. High 67.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a couple of showers likely during the day. High 65.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 58.

FRIDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning milder! High 66.

