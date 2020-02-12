AccuWeather: Clouds & Sun, Cool

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Its still cool, with a high of 59.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows 40-46.
SUNDAY: Sun, Some Clouds. Turning milder. High 65.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a spotty shower around during the afternoon. High 67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 72.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a couple of showers likely during the day. High 65.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 58.
FRIDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning milder! High 66.
