AccuWeather: Clouds & Sun, Spotty Storm Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flooding from Friday's heavy thunderstorms has subsided. We have clouds giving way to some sun today. It's warm and humid with a high of 85. There's a chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm, but most of the day looks dry. AT THE SHORE: humid on the beach, mainly dry with a high of 80 and a low risk of rip currents in the ocean.
TONIGHT: A spotty evening shower or storm is possible in a few places. It's also muggy. The overnight low is 70.
SUNDAY: We have sunshine mixing with occasional clouds. It's dry, but very warm and sticky with a high of 89 in Philadelphia. AT THE SHORE: partly sunny, 82.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a hot and humid air mass in place. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. Our high ticks up to 91.
TUESDAY: This is another hot and humid day with yet another thunderstorm possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is around 91.
WEDNESDAY: We're basically stuck on "repeat". Sun mixes with clouds. It's hot and humid with a high of 90. There's a slightly better chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
THURSDAY: The beat goes on. It's warm and humid with a spotty thunderstorm. The only notable change is that the high may slip out of the 90s, but we're still going with a very similar 89.
FRIDAY: It's more of the same: warm and humid, some thunderstorms at times and a high around 87. This may be a cloudier day than the previous several days.
SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with continued high humidity and another spotty storm possible. The high slides to 86.
