AccuWeather: Clouds and sun today, summer preview by mid-week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early rain is giving way to a nice mix of clouds and sun today. It's breezy and seasonable cool with a pleasant high of 66.
TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still breezy. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid-40s.
MONDAY: look for mostly sunny skies. It's still breezy and cool with a high of 64.
TUESDAY: We transition to partly sunny skies, but a southerly flow kicks in, raising our high to 74.
WEDNESDAY: This is a genuine summer preview with a continues southerly flow bouncing our high temperatures all the way up to 85. It will be breezy in the afternoon with a pretty mix of clouds and sun.
THURSDAY: Clouds thicken and some showers are possible every now and then. A late thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is still warm. Philadelphia has a shot at 80 with many suburbs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and some rain is possible. We could also see another thunderstorm. The high slips to 71.
SATURDAY: A stray shower is possible in the morning, but the afternoon looks nice with partly sunny skies and a high of 67.
SUNDAY: Look for a nice, partly sunny end to the weekend with a high of 69.
