weather

AccuWeather: Clouds and sun today, summer preview by mid-week

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early rain is giving way to a nice mix of clouds and sun today. It's breezy and seasonable cool with a pleasant high of 66.

TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still breezy. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid-40s.

MONDAY: look for mostly sunny skies. It's still breezy and cool with a high of 64.

TUESDAY: We transition to partly sunny skies, but a southerly flow kicks in, raising our high to 74.

WEDNESDAY: This is a genuine summer preview with a continues southerly flow bouncing our high temperatures all the way up to 85. It will be breezy in the afternoon with a pretty mix of clouds and sun.

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken and some showers are possible every now and then. A late thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is still warm. Philadelphia has a shot at 80 with many suburbs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and some rain is possible. We could also see another thunderstorm. The high slips to 71.

SATURDAY: A stray shower is possible in the morning, but the afternoon looks nice with partly sunny skies and a high of 67.

SUNDAY: Look for a nice, partly sunny end to the weekend with a high of 69.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden formally recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
20-year-old man shot, killed in Wilmington: Police
Man killed after trailer crashes off Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge: Police
Delco partners with Flyers, Penn Medicine to vaccinate residents
1 hurt, 10 displaced in South Philly fire: Officials
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS 21 years ago
Show More
Oscars 2021: What this year's red carpet means for designers
WCU class of 2020 celebrates graduation ceremony 1 year later
1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky Monday
Celebration of life held for DMX in New York
Antetokounmpo has big day, Bucks trounce 76ers 132-94
More TOP STORIES News