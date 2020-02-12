Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds And Sun

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. Winds east 10-20 mph. High 48.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, chilly. Lows 33-37.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain, some heavy. The rain may briefly begin as a period of wet snow north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. High 49.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, turning milder. Rain arriving at night. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with occasional rain. High 52.

THURSDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 64.

SATURDAY: Overcast with a chance of rain. High 61.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ governor orders residents to stay home
2nd coronavirus death reported in Pa.
NJ couple returns home after being stuck on Grand Princess
18 more cases of COVID-19 in Philly, total now at 85
Gov. Wolf delays enforcement of order closing businesses | FULL LIST
Eye experts say glasses, not contacts, can prevent COVID-19
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
Show More
Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
Gov. orders Delaware beaches to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
2 men, teen shot in Tioga-Nicetown
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
More TOP STORIES News