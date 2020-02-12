AccuWeather: Clouds And Sun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. Winds east 10-20 mph. High 48.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, chilly. Lows 33-37.
MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain, some heavy. The rain may briefly begin as a period of wet snow north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. High 49.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, turning milder. Rain arriving at night. High 59.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with occasional rain. High 52.
THURSDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 63.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 64.
SATURDAY: Overcast with a chance of rain. High 61.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News