AccuWeather: Clouds break tonight, chilly wind tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds, some sun. It will be seasonably cool. High 42.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 22-27.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. North winds 10-20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. This will keep wind chills down in to the low 30's most of the time. High 42.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Not as windy. High 43.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 41.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable again. We're watching a southern storm as it travels through the Carolinas. If it lifts north a bit there's a chance that we could see a few rain/snow showers out of it. This does not appear to be a very impactful storm though. High 42.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. A spotty rain or snow shower is possible. High 42.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 46.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 48.
