weather

AccuWeather: Clouds breaking, seasonably cold tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a sunny Sunday, clouds returned today with a seasonably cool high of 40.
TONIGHT: Evening clouds clear overnight. The low drops to 27.

TUESDAY: Early clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon and temperatures reach 44.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure brings bright conditions by midweek. We'll see mostly sunny skies and a milder high of 47.

THURSDAY: It stays mostly sunny, breezy and mild with a high of 51.

FRIDAY: Ahead of the next cold front we get a southwesterly flow and temperatures rise about 15 degrees above average. Clouds increase and it turns breezy during the afternoon. High 55.

SATURDAY: After some morning rain or snow shower, it turns mostly cloudy and cooler with a more seasonable high of 46.

SUNDAY: High pressure brings back the sunshine, but also the coldest temps of the week. It's mostly sunny with a high of just 40.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 42.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Philadelphia Eagles fire head coach Doug Pederson
Crews battle raging house fire in Delaware
Detective under investigation after allegedly attending Trump rally
Bill Belichick declines medal from President Trump
Ultralight aircraft crashes in South Jersey
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
Show More
Pa. lawmakers weigh-in on Trump impeachment talks
NJ congresswoman tests positive for COVID after Capitol lockdown
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns earlier than planned
Harris team say they were blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover
Black leaders say racism evident in police response to Capitol attack
More TOP STORIES News