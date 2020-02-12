AccuWeather: Clouds breaking, seasonably cold tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a sunny Sunday, clouds returned today with a seasonably cool high of 40.
TONIGHT: Evening clouds clear overnight. The low drops to 27.
TUESDAY: Early clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon and temperatures reach 44.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure brings bright conditions by midweek. We'll see mostly sunny skies and a milder high of 47.
THURSDAY: It stays mostly sunny, breezy and mild with a high of 51.
FRIDAY: Ahead of the next cold front we get a southwesterly flow and temperatures rise about 15 degrees above average. Clouds increase and it turns breezy during the afternoon. High 55.
SATURDAY: After some morning rain or snow shower, it turns mostly cloudy and cooler with a more seasonable high of 46.
SUNDAY: High pressure brings back the sunshine, but also the coldest temps of the week. It's mostly sunny with a high of just 40.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 42.
