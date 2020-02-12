AccuWeather: Clouds clear overnight, sun returns Thursday

Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 40. It won't be quite as breezy. We'll see plenty of melting during the day with more re-freezing at night.
FRIDAY: A mix of snow, sleet and rain is possible in the morning, with an eventual change to rain. The best chance of mixed precipitation is north and west of I-95, but areas close to Philadelphia may also see some of this early on. Rain showers move out during the afternoon. The high climbs to a milder 44.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's brisk and a bit cooler with a high of 41.
SUNDAY: Super Bowl Sunday is now looking dry with clouds and some sun as the area of low pressure we are tracking looks to head east-northeastward and harmlessly out to sea. With this being 4 days out though we still have to leave the door open slightly to a correction back westward and a track closer to the coast, but for now that looks like a low probability. High temperatures on Sunday are now moved up to 41.
MONDAY: That Sunday storm is likely away from the coast, but a blast of arctic air chases it out to sea. As a result, we're ending up with a windy and bitterly cold day. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to a very cold 32 with wind chills in the teens and 20s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain and snow showers possible. The high hits 39.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with more mixed precipitation possible and a high of 33.
