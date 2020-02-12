weather

AccuWeather: Clouds clear overnight, sun returns Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies will clear, but it's still brisk and cold. The low is 27 with wind chills in the teens at times. Any untreated surfaces will be slick by morning, thanks to some daytime melting and overnight re-freezing.

Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
Meteorologist Adam Joseph explains the importance of the I-95 Corridor when forecasting a winter storm.



THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 40. It won't be quite as breezy. We'll see plenty of melting during the day with more re-freezing at night.

FRIDAY: A mix of snow, sleet and rain is possible in the morning, with an eventual change to rain. The best chance of mixed precipitation is north and west of I-95, but areas close to Philadelphia may also see some of this early on. Rain showers move out during the afternoon. The high climbs to a milder 44.

How meteorologists forecast winter storms
6abc's Chris Sowers explains how meteorologists forecast winter storms.



SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's brisk and a bit cooler with a high of 41.

SUNDAY: Super Bowl Sunday is now looking dry with clouds and some sun as the area of low pressure we are tracking looks to head east-northeastward and harmlessly out to sea. With this being 4 days out though we still have to leave the door open slightly to a correction back westward and a track closer to the coast, but for now that looks like a low probability. High temperatures on Sunday are now moved up to 41.

MONDAY: That Sunday storm is likely away from the coast, but a blast of arctic air chases it out to sea. As a result, we're ending up with a windy and bitterly cold day. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to a very cold 32 with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain and snow showers possible. The high hits 39.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with more mixed precipitation possible and a high of 33.

