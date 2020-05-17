Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate Early This Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 52-55.

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. A spotty shower is possible for areas south of the city. High 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A spotty shower is possible for areas south of the city. High 60.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with a few showers around during the afternoon. High 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 81.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 80.

