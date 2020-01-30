AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate Next Few Days, Then Incredible Warmth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine mixed with high clouds today, with a rare below normal high of 39 degrees. This is only the seventh time this month the high was below average.
TONIGHT: We see a few clouds developing overnight. Winds are very light. It's cold, but not quite as bad as the previous overnight. In Philadelphia, we dip to 29 with our coldest suburbs dropping to about 25. These numbers are actually a bit above average.
FRIDAY: We'll see clouds increasing during the day with the approach of our next storm system from the southwest. Our high rebounds a bit to 47. A touch of rain is possible near the coast during the overnight house.
SATURDAY: An Atlantic storm passes by offshore, with only a brush of rain in very early morning hours, especially near the ocean. This rain ends early, but we're still left with mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. The high reaches 48. It could become a bit breezy later in the day or at night as the storm moves away.
SUNDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): The morning low at dawn is around freezing here, but only in the 20s out in Punxsutawney, so wear plenty of layers if you're making the trip to see Phil. Clouds will give way to increased sunshine during the day. The high in Philadelphia is again around 47. It will be brisk with wind gusts near 30 mph.
MONDAY: Yet another shot of milder air arrives, which has been a consistent story this winter. Look for sunshine and patchy clouds. Our afternoon high zips all the way up to 62, tying the record high set in 2016.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a couple showers possible at times, but it's not a wash out. We're still lodged in the same pocket of mild air, so we get another unseasonably mild high around 62.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, breezy day with some additional showers possible here and there. With a front making a move away from us, temperatures may drop off a bit, but it still looks like a generally mild day with a high around 60.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies again with rain possible. It's cooler with a high of 48, but that's still six degrees above average.
