AccuWeather: Clouds give way to some breaks of sunshine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TUESDAY: Clouds give way to some breaks of sunshine. There's a chance of a few spotty showers. But, most of us stay dry. The high rebounds to 82.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer and more humid air returns. Clouds mix with sun. Some afternoon thunderstorm are likely. Our high rises to 84.


THURSDAY: Partial sunshine is expected again. It's steamy with another thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening. The high inches up to 87.

FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to sunny breaks at times. It's still warm and humid with another thunderstorm around. We get another high around 87.
SATURDAY: The weather pattern changes for the better, just in time for the Labor Day weekend. Look for mostly sunny, a big drop in humidity and a pleasant high of 82.

SUNDAY: This is yet another mostly sunny and comfortable day with another high of 82.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly sunny skies appear likely. A late day thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 86.


