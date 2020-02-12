Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds Hang Tough Tuesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Some additional showers are likely this evening and overnight. Temperatures rise into the low 60s.

TUESDAY: A few early showers are possible, but they dry out quickly. Clouds gradually gives way to some breaks of sunshine. The afternoon high improves to 69.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mid-week beauty with high pressure bringing us mostly sunny skies and nice high of 73.

THURSDAY: Any morning sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high is a warm at 77. A shower is possible at night.

FRIDAY: We have plenty of clouds in place with some showers around during the day and even a spotty thunderstorm. The high dips to 64.

SATURDAY: The rain is gone, but cooler air marches in behind it. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of just 60.

SUNDAY: This is another largely sunny day with another cool high around 64.

MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 68.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. second lady urges compassion after racist attack
Celebrating Columbus Day in a year of racial reckoning and protest
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Montco after water main break
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Girl, 3, runs off trail and falls into scalding water at Yellowstone
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
'Naked ballots' could disqualify your vote in Pa. Here's what to know
Show More
Mayor Kenney joins get out the vote effort in the city
Karen Rogers celebrates 25 years at Action News
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
RARE SIGHT: Humpback whales 'triple breach' off Calif. coast
Protesters drive through Montco with Black Lives Matter message
More TOP STORIES News