AccuWeather: Clouds Hang Tough Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Some additional showers are likely this evening and overnight. Temperatures rise into the low 60s.
TUESDAY: A few early showers are possible, but they dry out quickly. Clouds gradually gives way to some breaks of sunshine. The afternoon high improves to 69.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mid-week beauty with high pressure bringing us mostly sunny skies and nice high of 73.
THURSDAY: Any morning sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high is a warm at 77. A shower is possible at night.
FRIDAY: We have plenty of clouds in place with some showers around during the day and even a spotty thunderstorm. The high dips to 64.
SATURDAY: The rain is gone, but cooler air marches in behind it. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of just 60.
SUNDAY: This is another largely sunny day with another cool high around 64.
MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 68.
