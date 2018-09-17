AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Rain From Ex-Florence Later Today and Tonight

TODAY: It's cloudy and more humid with some showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. The bulk of these will be in our western suburbs, but some may push closer to Philadelphia. The high is 80.TONIGHT: It remains cloudy with some additional showers and thunderstorms possible at times. The low is a muggy 73.TUESDAY: Look for cloudy and humid conditions with scattered downpours as the remnants of Florence pass through our region. Overall, we're anticipating a general 1" to 2" inches of rain with higher amounts possible in our northwest suburbs. Street flooding is possible wherever heavy downpours develop. Flash flooding is also possible near creeks, streams and in poor drainage areas, what with our still-saturated ground. The high is 82.WEDNESDAY: Any clouds give way to mostly sunny skies. Humidity lowers and the high climbs to 83.THURSDAY: This is a nice, partly to mostly sunny day with a pleasant high of 77.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected overall. It's breezy, a bit more humid and much milder. The high is 84. A late-day or night time shower is possible.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with a chance of a few showers and even a thunderstorm at times. The high is 76. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m..SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with a shower or thunderstorm possible. It's possible that most of the rain stays north of the area. Our high reaches 75.MONDAY: Look for a nice, partly sunny afternoon with a high around 76.