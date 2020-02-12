Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Showers Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Any early sun fades behind thickening clouds today. A few showers are possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is 78.

TONIGHT: More showers are likely. The low is 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies remain in place with additional showers lasting into the morning. Drying is possible during the afternoon, but some models keep us damp into evening. The high is 77.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer and more humid air returns. Clouds mix with sun. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Our high rises to 84.

THURSDAY: Partial sunshine is expected again. It's steamy with another thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening. The high inches up to 87.

FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to sunny breaks at times. It's still warm and humid with another thunderstorm around. We get another high around 87.

SATURDAY: The weather pattern changes for the better, just in time for the Labor Day weekend. Look for mostly sunny, a big drop in humidity and a pleasant high of 82.

SUNDAY: This is yet another mostly sunny and comfortable day with another high of 82.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly sunny skies appear likely. A late day thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 86.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 outbreak at Temple forces suspension of in-person classes
Photo of Philly mayor dining indoors in Md. sparks criticism
Man stabbed in the eye on SEPTA platform
Mural of slain Philadelphia police sergeant vandalized
Philly records 300 homicides as violence continues to rise
Philly's 11-year-old entrepreneur starts car cleaning business
2 children killed when thrown from car in violent crash
Show More
Students continue pushing for fall sports season
Shooting leaves 3 people injured in Philly: Police
N.J. mayor rescinds $2,500 police bill over BLM protest
Man out for fishing trip off NJ shore catches whale breach on video
2 Delco police officers being hailed heroes
More TOP STORIES News