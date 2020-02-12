AccuWeather: Clouds Linger, A Soaking Rain Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a cloudy and chilly day, with some afternoon rain and snow showers. The high only hit 42 degrees in Philadelphia. That's 11 degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Clouds will remain in place with a few more showers overnight. It's not quite as cold as recent nights with an early low of 37, before temperatures rise.
WEDNESDAY (St. PATRICK'S DAY): A lingering shower can't be ruled out early, especially to the east. Overall, we expect mainly cloudy skies with a milder afternoon high of 52.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies are still in place, only this time, they bring a steady rain. The first drops will probably arrive during the morning rush and continue, steady at times, throughout the day and into the night.1-1.5" is likely. The high hits 50.
FRIDAY: A leftover morning rain or snow shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be brisk and a lot cooler with a high of just 46.
SATURDAY (SPRING EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a cool high of 50. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..
SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 61.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 65.
TUESDAY: Things keep improving! Look for partly sunny skies and an even milder high of 66.
