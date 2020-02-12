weather

AccuWeather: Clouds Linger, A Soaking Rain Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a cloudy and chilly day, with some afternoon rain and snow showers. The high only hit 42 degrees in Philadelphia. That's 11 degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Clouds will remain in place with a few more showers overnight. It's not quite as cold as recent nights with an early low of 37, before temperatures rise.

WEDNESDAY (St. PATRICK'S DAY): A lingering shower can't be ruled out early, especially to the east. Overall, we expect mainly cloudy skies with a milder afternoon high of 52.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies are still in place, only this time, they bring a steady rain. The first drops will probably arrive during the morning rush and continue, steady at times, throughout the day and into the night.1-1.5" is likely. The high hits 50.

FRIDAY: A leftover morning rain or snow shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be brisk and a lot cooler with a high of just 46.

SATURDAY (SPRING EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a cool high of 50. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..

SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 61.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 65.

TUESDAY: Things keep improving! Look for partly sunny skies and an even milder high of 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Spring equinox 2021: Everything to know
Philly residents, businesses welcome the warm weather
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire erupts near Philadelphia International Airport
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
Philly's FEMA vaccine site to allow some walk-ins
President Biden visits Chester small business Tuesday
SEPTA temporarily shuts down stop in Kensington over safety concerns
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at day care: Police
Show More
Delaware updates vaccination program for 50+, 16+ with health conditions
Man drives bullet-riddled car to police after road rage shooting
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
South Philadelphia shooting, crash under investigation
More TOP STORIES News