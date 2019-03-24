AccuWeather: Clouds Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 40-44.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light rain is possible late in the day (mainly south of the city). High 53.TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 48.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 52.THURSDAY: Nice and mild for the Phillies Home Opener with plenty of sunshine. High 58.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 67SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Very warm. High 71.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 63.--------