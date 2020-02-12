Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds Move In Overnight, Spotty Showers Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President's Day featured abundant sunshine, with only occasional clouds, and a springlike high of 52 degrees. That's eight degrees above average.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Temperatures drop to a low of 35 in Philadelphia and the low 30s in some suburbs.

TUESDAY: Skies are mainly cloudy. A spotty shower is possible, especially during the late morning and afternoon. The high is 55. More rain showers are possible at night, especially toward the Shore.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It will be brisk and a bit cooler with a high dropping to 48.

THURSDAY: A brief show of colder air arrives. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 36.

FRIDAY: Morning lows will be in the low 20s and upper teens. We have mostly sunny skies during the day, but it remains cold with another high around 36.

SATURDAY: Milder air returns on a southerly flow. We'll see partial sunshine and a more pleasant high of 49.

SUNDAY: Look for sunshine, a few patchy clouds and a pleasant high of 52.

MONDAY: Clouds thicken with rain likely. The high drops to 49.

