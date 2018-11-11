AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-31.MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): A cold start. Morning sunshine will give way to late day clouds. Rain arrives late; and the heaviest looks to fall during the overnight hours High 51.TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Morning rain will taper off by midday. High 53.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High 42. Wind chills in the low 30's.THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, less wind. Rain is likely at night. High 43.FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly with some rain likely. High 50.SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 49.SUNDAY: Brisk and cold. High 41.