AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In Monday

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-31.

MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): A cold start. Morning sunshine will give way to late day clouds. Rain arrives late; and the heaviest looks to fall during the overnight hours High 51.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Morning rain will taper off by midday. High 53.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High 42. Wind chills in the low 30's.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, less wind. Rain is likely at night. High 43.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly with some rain likely. High 50.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 49.

SUNDAY: Brisk and cold. High 41.

