AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In, Some Showers Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine and a high of 61 today. That's nine degrees above average.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. The low is 43, not as cold as recent nights.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds are dominant and we see some spotty showers during the day, but it's still mild with a high of 58. It will get increasingly windy during the afternoon and at night.
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): The sun roars back, but so does chilly air. Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 40s for the start of the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it will feel like the 30s thanks to strong winds gusting to 40-45mph. Our high is 51 with winds gradually subsiding later in the afternoon and evening.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny Black Friday with sunrise temperatures near freezing and a chilly afternoon high of 47.
SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with another chilly high of 43. Some rain arrives at night with some mixed precipitation possible in the NW suburbs.
SUNDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain. It could begin briefly as wet snow, mainly in NW suburbs. The high is a cool 45.
MONDAY: This is a brisk and chilly start to the work week with cloudy skies and rain or snow showers. Our high is just 44.
TUESDAY: Look for partly skies. It's colder with a high of just 39.
