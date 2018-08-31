WEATHER

AccuWeather: Clouds, Scattered Showers and Storms Today

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 31, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Look for lots of clouds today with showers and thunderstorms at times. It's still somewhat humid, but a lot cooler with a high of just 78.

TONIGHT: It's mostly cloudy and a bit humid with some additional showers or rumbles of thunder possible. The low is 68.

SATURDAY: Unfortunately as we begin the weekend, this same type of pattern persists with mostly cloudy skies and a few more showers possible at times. The high ticks up to about 81.

SUNDAY: Clouds give way to increased sunshine during the afternoon. This will help boost temperatures. It will also be very humid with an isolated pop-up t'storm in a few places. The high is 84.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Labor Day itself is likely the best of the three-day weekend. Partly sunny skies are likely with barely a chance of a thunderstorm and a warm high of 89. With humidity running relatively high, it will feel like the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: We're hot and humid with partly sunny skies and a high of 91. A stray thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: It's still warm and humid with partly sunny skies, with another small chance of a stray thunderstorm. The high is around 89.

THURSDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, a bit of lingering humidity and no rain. The high is 87.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely. It's warm and humid with a high around 87.

