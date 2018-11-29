AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers On The Way

It was another chilly day, with a high of only 46. But, with a lot of sunshine and less wind, it didn't feel nearly as harsh as yesterday.TONIGHT: Overnight the winds relax and temps drop to 27 in the outlying suburbs to 32 in center city. Clouds will be on the increase late tonight.FRIDAY: As a decent piece of upper level energy passes through, we will be on the watch for a few midday showers. They won't be much, just enough to wet the ground and the good news is they will be exiting in time for dinner or holiday plans. Overall it's a cloudy and cool day with a high of 45, but light winds.SATURDAY: We await a more potent system to arrive, but the core of it will stay way to our northwest out by the Great Lakes with just a warm front moving through our area. We may see a peak of sun for an hour or two at dawn, but clouds quickly thicken and rain moves in from southwest to northeast during the afternoon. This will be a soaking rain on the order of 1/2" to 1" and a wet evening is in store if you have plans to be out shopping or at holiday parties. It will be a damp and chilly day with a high of 48.SUNDAY: That warm front is lifting north of us, but some lingering showers and fog due to the warmer air moving over the cold ground will greet us in the morning. High temps will reach 65, despite not much In the way of sunshine. If we are lucky, there may be some brightening of the sky near sunset when Hanukkah begins.MONDAY: No problems for the Eagle's game with temps in the 40s. It's partly sunny and with a nice high of 56.TUESDAY: Its partly sunny. High: 43.WEDNESDAY: Expect another brisk and cold day with a high of only 38.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool, with a high of 41,------