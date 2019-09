AccuWeather: Clouds, some sun, much cooler today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will eventually give way to some sunny breaks today. The humidity is at low levels and it's a lot cooler. The high: 73. At the Shore: 70 with a HIGH risk of rip currents.TONIGHT: We'll see a fair amount of cloud cover. The low is a cool 61.SATURDAY: A warm front crosses the region and ushers in a return of warmer and more humid air for the start of the weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a break or two of sun at times. An isolated shower can't be ruled out, but the best chance of a heavier shower or passing thunderstorm is well after dark in the overnight hours. The high is 80.SUNDAY: Westerly winds take over behind a departing cold front and we clear things out nicely. It should turn out mostly sunny with the high bouncing up to 84. It will only be a tad humid.MONDAY: We have partly to mostly sunny skies. It's still warm and a bit more humid with a high of 86. A spotty late thunderstorm can't be ruled out.TUESDAY: This is a day of continued warmth with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. The high: 79.WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a high around 78.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and continued warmth with another high near 80.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast. We'll be watching that tropical system down south and whether it circulates moisture in our direction. The high is 82.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app