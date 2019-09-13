Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds, some sun, much cooler today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will eventually give way to some sunny breaks today. The humidity is at low levels and it's a lot cooler. The high: 73. At the Shore: 70 with a HIGH risk of rip currents.

TONIGHT: We'll see a fair amount of cloud cover. The low is a cool 61.

SATURDAY: A warm front crosses the region and ushers in a return of warmer and more humid air for the start of the weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a break or two of sun at times. An isolated shower can't be ruled out, but the best chance of a heavier shower or passing thunderstorm is well after dark in the overnight hours. The high is 80.

SUNDAY: Westerly winds take over behind a departing cold front and we clear things out nicely. It should turn out mostly sunny with the high bouncing up to 84. It will only be a tad humid.

MONDAY: We have partly to mostly sunny skies. It's still warm and a bit more humid with a high of 86. A spotty late thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

TUESDAY: This is a day of continued warmth with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. The high: 79.

WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a high around 78.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and continued warmth with another high near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast. We'll be watching that tropical system down south and whether it circulates moisture in our direction. The high is 82.

