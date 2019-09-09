AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun, Spotty Shower Today

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with occasional sunny breaks. A brief, spotty shower is possible later in the afternoon and early evening, but most of the area remains dry. The high is 79. At the Shore: 76 with a moderate risk of rip currents.

TONIGHT: Clouds will linger early with a few evening sprinkles possible before more stars poking through overnight. The low is 64.

TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, delightful day with a warm high of 82.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we see the return of hotter, more humid air. A late thunderstorm is possible, especially in northern areas. The high is 90.

THURSDAY: This is another hot and humid day with a clouds and sun mix. There's an even better chance of a shower or thunderstorm as a front nears the region during the afternoon and evening. The high is 90.

FRIDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible, but skies will tend to clear during the afternoon and a rush of cooler, more comfortable air sweeps into the region. The high dips all the way down to 75.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the humidity rises a bit. There's also the chance of an afternoon, pop-up thunderstorm in spots. The high rises to 84.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It may still be a bit humid. The high is 84.

MONDAY: We have partly sunny skies. It's still warm. The high is 84.

