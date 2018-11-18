AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. On the chilly side with a light breeze 4-8 mph. High 46.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A slight chance (25%) of a rain shower after midnight (mainly in the Lehigh Valley, if at all). Lows 35-39.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. High 51.TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, otherwise, mostly cloudy with some clearing late. High 46.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 46.THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Partly cloudy, windy and very cold. High 32. Wind chills in the 20's.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High 50.------