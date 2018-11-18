WEATHER

AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11:30 p.m. on November 17, 2018.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. On the chilly side with a light breeze 4-8 mph. High 46.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A slight chance (25%) of a rain shower after midnight (mainly in the Lehigh Valley, if at all). Lows 35-39.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. High 51.

TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, otherwise, mostly cloudy with some clearing late. High 46.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 46.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Partly cloudy, windy and very cold. High 32. Wind chills in the 20's.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High 50.

