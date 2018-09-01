AccuWeather: Clouds, Spotty Shower

SATURDAY: We continue to see an easterly wind off of the ocean and low clouds will dominate the sky. We may see a peek of sun here or there, but those will be few and toward the later part of the day. Overall its mostly cloudy, but it does not look to be anywhere near as wet as today. Just a spotty shower or two. Highs near 80.SUNDAY: Winds begin to turn more out of the south than east and morning clouds should give way to breaks of afternoon sunshine. It will be a warm and humid afternoon with temps up in the mid 80s. An pop-up t'storm is possible.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Labor Day itself looks to be the best of the holiday weekend with partly sunny skies, summerlike temps in the upper 80s to near 90 and continued muggy conditions. Definitely a good day for the pool or beach. If you have the holiday off you are in luck.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: The rest of next week is looking hot and humid as an upper level ridge builds back westward into the Northeast/Mid Atlantic. With very high heights, the threat of t'storms popping looks minimal, but not non-existent. Highs likely in the low 90s most days giving us another heat wave, but with dewpoints back around 70 it will be oppressive and feeling closer to the mid 90s. Not my idea of a nice start to September and what we consider the beginning of meteorological fall.