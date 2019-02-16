AccuWeather: Clouds Thicken, Mix at Night Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Lows 20-25.SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 41. A period of light rain or a wintry mix arrives at night. Perhaps a coating north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Clouds, some sun. Turning milder again. High 47.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. High 39.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow, some of it heavy at times. The snow will changeover to ice by midday and eventually over to rain by evening. Several inches are possible before the changeover. High 34 (temps rising at night).THURSDAY: Perhaps a leftover shower early, otherwise, clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 44.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 41.SATURDAY: Cloudy, Rain Possible. High 45.--------------------