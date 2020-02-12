Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds Thicken Overnight, A Passing Shower Monday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another beautiful October day, with mostly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 71.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible after midnight. Lows 48-54.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool during the morning with a few showers around. Some sunshine returns by afternoon. High 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. A late day shower is possible. High 75.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 66.

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice, and calmer. High 64.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High 70.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 72.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
