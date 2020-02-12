AccuWeather: Clouds Thicken Overnight, A Passing Shower Monday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another beautiful October day, with mostly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 71.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible after midnight. Lows 48-54.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cool during the morning with a few showers around. Some sunshine returns by afternoon. High 68.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. A late day shower is possible. High 75.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 66.
FRIDAY: Sunny, nice, and calmer. High 64.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High 70.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 72.
