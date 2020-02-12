AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Low clouds and patchy dense fog are giving way to partial sunshine later in the day with a warm, pleasant high of 80. At the Shore, highs will hold in the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Another round of fog is likely over night and into Tuesday morning, especially in the southeast half of the region. The low is a mild 63.
WEDNESDAY: Low clouds and fog give way to partial sunshine again with another warm afternoon high around 80.
THURSDAY: It begins to feel even more like summer with a rise in humidity and a chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Clouds mix with sun through most of the day. The high is 78. With the moisture content so great, any thunderstorms that develop in this soupy atmosphere could bring drenching downpours.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, warm air and oppressive humidity. Any showers or thunderstorms that form could bring more drenching downpours. The high creeps up to 83.
SATURDAY: We have a partly sunny start to the weekend with a left over shower or thunderstorm possible early. This will be a day of transition with humidity dropping during the afternoon and general drying. The high is near 80.
SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity is much lower and we get a nice, pleasant afternoon with a high of 74.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a relatively cool high of just 71.
TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds with a late day shower possible. The high is 73.
