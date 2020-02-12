AccuWeather: Clouds to sun today, cooler starting Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds and a few showers during the morning give way to gradual drying and brightening during the afternoon. Winds are very light. Our high is mild again with a high of 69.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, light winds and a low of 47.
THURSDAY: This is a delightful day with sun, a few patchy clouds and another nice high of 69.
FRIDAY: After several mild days, cooler air and more clouds roll back into the region. It will be mainly cloudy and largely dry, although a few spots could see an occasional shower. Look for a cooler high of 64.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with showers likely in a few spots during the day. The high is 63. More widespread showers are likely at night.
SUNDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine. More rain is possible, mainly in the morning. With some returning sun expected during the afternoon, our high will probably be mild, perhaps as warm as 70 if we get enough of that sun.
MONDAY: An early shower is possible, but in general, this is a day of recovery as our latest rainmaker pulls away from the region. Look for partly sunny skies with a slightly cooler, but pleasant high of 66.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again. our high settles slightly to 64.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 66.
