AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Clouds to sun, breezy. High 55.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-33.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 51.

TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly cloudy and milder with a couple of showers around, especially in the morning. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 55.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:50 p.m. High 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. A stray shower is possible. High 75. (Normal for May 20)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny breezy and cooler. High 55.

