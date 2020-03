AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Clouds to sun, breezy. High 55.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-33.MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 51.TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly cloudy and milder with a couple of showers around, especially in the morning. High 60.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 55.THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:50 p.m. High 58.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. A stray shower is possible. High 75. (Normal for May 20)SATURDAY: Mostly sunny breezy and cooler. High 55.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app