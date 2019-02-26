AccuWeather: Clouds Tomorrow, Band Of Snow To Our North

WEATHER

February 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today was a much calmer day than yesterday, with winds gusting near 30mph, as opposed to 60mph yesterday. Even with the lighter winds, it has been chilly with a high of only 42 and wind chills in the low 30s this afternoon

TONIGHT: Winds continue diminishing. It will be cold with a low of 25 under partly cloudy skies. Some suburbs drop into the teens.

WEDNESDAY: A current band of snow across the northern Great Lakes will ride close to the Pa/NY border and then northward into central New England. If you are traveling north to the Poconos, you will encounter some of this light snow. They could be looking at a coating to 2" through the day tomorrow into Wednesday night. For the rest of us its just mostly cloudy with a high of 36.

THURSDAY: We are between systems with high pressure sliding across New England and another weak wave rolling toward us from the Tennessee Valley. We'll likely see breaks of sun before clouds thicken late in the day. Our afternoon high improves to 45.

FRIDAY: Some morning rain or snow showers are possible. Otherwise, it's cloudy and chilly with a high of 43.

SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain. You might have to bring some rain gear to the Union's home opener at 1 p.m. at Talen Energy Stadium. The High: 45.

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken with much colder air arriving. Look for a brisk afternoon with a high of just 39.

MONDAY: Latest models show a storm ejecting out of the southeastern. If it comes far enough up the coast, this could be a sizable wintry event for the area with snow and rain, especially early in the day. We'll keep you posted. The high drops to 33.

TUESDAY: This is another unseasonably cold day with partly sunny skies and a high of 35.
